Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.86. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 309.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $339.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $213.97 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.74 and a 200 day moving average of $335.92.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

