Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $919,861.54 and $16,215.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.00865695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.99 or 0.08218780 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

