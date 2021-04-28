Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $576.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

