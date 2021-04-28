Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 57,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $567.64 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.50) on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

