Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Issues Earnings Results

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 8,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $649.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Get Lydall alerts:

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.