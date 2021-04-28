Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock worth $302,893,844 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC grew its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.