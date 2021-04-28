Lynn C. Martin Sells 2,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICE stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

