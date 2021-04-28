Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, an increase of 279.4% from the March 31st total of 144,200 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MFNC opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

