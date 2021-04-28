Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,847 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 2.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $137,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 472,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,333,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

