Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases 10,774 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 2.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.37% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $132,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.37. 5,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,805. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

