Malcolm G. Witter Acquires 10,000 Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

