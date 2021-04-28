MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.80. MAN shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

About MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

