Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MANH stock traded up $15.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.02. 1,461,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $146.50.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

