Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of MANH traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.02. 1,463,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,459. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

