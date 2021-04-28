ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

