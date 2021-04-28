Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

