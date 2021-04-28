Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 227 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Paychex by 17.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 463.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

