Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,957,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period.

SPYX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $103.82.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.