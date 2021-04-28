Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 390,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

