Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.75. 89,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.55.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

