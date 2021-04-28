Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $275.68. 68,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $276.21.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

