Mark C. Biderman Sells 7,050 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock remained flat at $$15.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 58,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,217. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

