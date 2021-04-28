Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.10. 31,309,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.