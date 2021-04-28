MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $538.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $495.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.66. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.