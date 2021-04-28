Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.28.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

