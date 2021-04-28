Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $6.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.48. 114,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.07. The company has a market cap of $392.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $262.96 and a 1-year high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

