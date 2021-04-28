Matryx Hits Market Cap of $11.63 Million (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 647.2% against the US dollar. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $27,963.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matryx Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

