Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

