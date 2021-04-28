Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.930 EPS.

Shares of MATX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 337,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,060. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

