Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MSMKF stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Matsumotokiyoshi has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Matsumotokiyoshi Company Profile

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

