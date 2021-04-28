Maximus (NYSE:MMS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

