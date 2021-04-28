Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $267.14 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of -90.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.