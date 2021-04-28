Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

