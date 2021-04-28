Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.