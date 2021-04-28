Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $370.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

