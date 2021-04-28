Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.25. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $304.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.