Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yum China by 20.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Yum China by 10.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 12.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

