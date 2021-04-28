Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,804 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

