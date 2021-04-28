Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

