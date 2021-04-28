MBE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 496,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

