MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.59. 38,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,008. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $226.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

