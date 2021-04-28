McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.19. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

