Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Mcp Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

