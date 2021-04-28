MDU Resources Group (MDU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

