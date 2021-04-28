Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.01

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.01 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 82,833 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.01. The stock has a market cap of £210.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

