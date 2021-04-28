MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

