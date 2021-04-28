Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 7,805 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,970,757.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

Medpace stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average is $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

