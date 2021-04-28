Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $4,008,574.02 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

MEDP stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

