Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEDP. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

MEDP opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

