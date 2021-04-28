Merculet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $348,075.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $348,075.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

